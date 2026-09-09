One killed, four injured after oxygen cylinder explodes in Delhi

Advertisement

New-Delhi: A person was killed, and four others sustained injuries after an oxygen cylinder exploded near a community hall in Delhi’s Okhla Phase-1 on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place at around 11:55 am, following which three water tenders and a multi-casualty first responder vehicle were rushed to the spot. Police and rescue teams also reached the site.

“At 1155 hours, a message regarding an oxygen cylinder blast was received. One person died at the spot and four people sustained injuries,” Delhi Fire Service said.

The cause of the cylinder explosion is not yet known. Police have launched an investigation.

Earlier, in a separate incident, two people sustained burn injuries after a small LPG cylinder blast at a jhuggi in the Vivek Vihar area on Sunday.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at Jhuggi No. 11, located behind the police station in Vivek Vihar, under the jurisdiction of CBD Shahdara.

According to the officials, the small LPG cylinder blast resulted in burn injuries to two people, who were subsequently rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital by PCR.

The injured have been identified as the son of Hari Narayana, Anil Das (35), and his wife Khushboo (30).

Both Anil Das and Khushboo sustained around 60 per cent burn injuries.

Following the incident, two water tenders and one water bowser were sent to the spot.

(With Inputs from ANI)