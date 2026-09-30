One killed, 9 people injured in explosion at Mangaluru Refinery

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Bengaluru: One person was killed and nine others injured after a major blast followed by a fire at the CHT (Hydro Sulphur Treatment) unit of MRPL on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Karkara (30) of Mulki, who was working at the plant on a contract basis.

The incident occurred around 12.20 pm at the unit, situated about 15 km from Mangaluru

The blast was reported inside the MRPL premises and its effects were felt in several surrounding areas.

The intensity of the blast was so great that the administrative office building of the Mangaluru International Airport at Bazpe was shaken as well as houses and buildings in Jokatte and surrounding areas.The blast shook the windows of the administrative office of Mangaluru International Airport.

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The blast has caused panic among the staff members and others at the airport.

After the blast, black smoke was billowing in the sky from the MRPL unit and the smoke was visible from several kilometers away.

A press statement issued by MRPL said that an incident involving rupture of the Cold Separator operating at high pressure in the Coker Hydrotreater Unit occurred at MRPL, resulting in a fire.

“The battery limits of the affected unit have been isolated, and MRPL’s emergency response and firefighting teams are actively engaged in controlling and dousing the fire. Fire has been brought under control,” it stated.

Immediately, fire and emergency teams rushed to the site for rescue operation. And additional fire tenders from Mangaluru were also sent to the refinery to assist in the response. A few ambulances were also seen leaving the premises to help in the rescue operations.