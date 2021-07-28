One killed, 9 feared washed away in flash flood in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: One person was killed and nine feared washed away in a flash flood in Himachal Pradesh’s remote Lahaul-Spiti district early Wednesday, officials said.

The disaster occurred in Udaipur, located on the Manali-Leh highway, and a crucial bridge on the Tozing rivulet was damaged. Reports say several vehicles, including tourists, have been stuck on the highway.

One of the injured was referred to a government hospital in Kullu town.

Rescue teams have reached the spot, some 60 km from district headquarters Keylong, a government official told IANS here.

The government has already issued an advisory for tourists and locals to refrain from high mountains, wandering near rivers and other places vulnerable to landslides.

The Mandi-Kullu-Manali national highway was also disconnected from Chandigarh due to landslides at several places ahead of Mandi town. Public transport and tourist vehicles were said to be stuck there.