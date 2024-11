Kolkata: A person has been detained by security agencies at Kolkata Airport after he falsely claimed that there was a bomb on the plane, said the Airport sources on Sunday.

He was held from the boarding area of the airport. Security agencies are searching the plane with dog squad, the sources added.

More information is awaited.

(ANI)

Also Read: Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India tomorrow