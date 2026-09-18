‘One gram gold ring for every baby born in govt hospitals’: TN CM Vijay to launch Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram scheme on Sept 28

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Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay will launch the state’s ambitious Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram scheme on September 28, the government announced after a review meeting at the Secretariat.

The review meeting on the launch and implementation of the scheme was chaired by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat today. The scheme was announced as part of the Vettri Tamilagam long-term vision to celebrate children born in government hospitals and to strengthen public confidence in public health services while reflecting Tamil cultural tradition of Thaaimaman Seer.

According to the official release, Tamil Nadu has been giving top priority to mother and child health.

The government cited successful implementation of financial assistance to pregnant women, free delivery services, newborn care services, maternity treatment, nutrition support, birth planning, and the Pregnancy and Child Tracking PICME software for monitoring and evaluation.

This has resulted in significant improvement in maternal and child health indicators in the state.

Under the new scheme, every child born in a government hospital from June 22 will be given a gold ring weighing one gram. The Government Order for the scheme was issued on June 23.

Tamil Nadu records around 7.80 lakh births every year. As per National Family Health Survey-6, 99.9% of deliveries are institutional deliveries. Of these, 4.20 lakh deliveries, which is 53%, happen in government hospitals. Of the government hospital deliveries, 90% happen in Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEMONC) centres. This underlines the crucial role of the public health system in ensuring safe delivery and healthy childbirth.

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According to the Tamil Nadu government, each gold ring will have a unique serial number and will be given in tamper-proof packaging. For the initial rollout, 1,28,000 gold rings have been procured.

Mothers who are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu and who have registered in PICME and obtained an RCH ID will be eligible to get the benefit under the scheme.

To clear the backlog of babies born between June 22 and the date of launch, the government will distribute the rings through 107 hubs across the state at the rate of 100 babies per day per hub starting from September 28.

From the date of launch, babies born in government hospitals will be given the gold ring at the time of discharge itself.

The government said the scheme will not only increase public trust in government medical services, but will also encourage safe institutional deliveries, strengthen mother-child health protection and showcase the government’s commitment to child welfare.

The review meeting was attended by Medical and Medical Education and Public Health Minister Dr. Ma. Ka. Arunraj, Chief Secretary Dr. Mu. Vaikumar IAS, Director General of Police Thiru Mahesh Kumar Agarwal IPS, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr. Thares Ahmad IAS, National Health Mission Director Dr. Aneesh Segar IAS, Director of Municipal Administration P. Mathusoothan Reddy IAS, Tamil Nadu Health System Project Director Dr. S. Uma IAS, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr. G.S. Sameeran IAS, and other senior officials.

(Source: ANI)