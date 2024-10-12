One dead, three hospitalised after fire breaks out in house in Noida

Noida: In a shocking incident, one person was found dead and three others were hospitalized as fire broke out in a house in Noida’s sector 27.

The deceased has been identified as Shweta Singh.

As per reports, a severe fire erupted in a house of Sector 27, Noida and Shweta was trapped in the floor as the fire engulfed the entire floor.

The rescue operations were immediately started as three fire engines were immediately pressed into service and managed to bring the flames under control.

During the rescue operation, the fire personnel revealed that two women residing in the second floor had fallen unconscious due to thick smoke. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, where their condition is stated to stable.

