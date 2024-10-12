One dead, three hospitalised after fire breaks out in house in Noida

By Abhilasha
fire breaks out in house
Image for representation only

Noida: In a shocking incident, one person was found dead and three others were hospitalized as fire broke out in a house in Noida’s sector 27.

The deceased has been identified as Shweta Singh.

As per reports, a severe fire erupted in a house of Sector 27, Noida and Shweta was trapped in the floor as the fire engulfed the entire floor.

The rescue operations were immediately started as three fire engines were immediately pressed into service and managed to bring the flames under control.

During the rescue operation, the fire personnel revealed that two women residing in the second floor had fallen unconscious due to thick smoke. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, where their condition is stated to stable.

Also Read: Mumbai: 5 dead as fire breaks out at a shop in Chembur

You might also like

Nayab Singh Saini oath-taking ceremony as Haryana CM to be held on October 17

Trichy Flight News: 109 passengers departed for Sharjah

Mysuru-Darbhanga Express-goods train accident in Chennai: 19 injured; rescue and…

Mysuru-Darbhanga Express meets accident at Kavarapettai in Chennai Division, helpline…