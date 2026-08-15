One dead as school canopy collapses during Independence Day celebrations

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Sambhal: A child died and two others were injured when a concrete canopy collapsed during Independence Day celebrations at Al-Hasnain Public School in UP’s Sambhal.

The incident was reported around 10 am on Saturday at Al-Hasnain Public School, located in Madala Fatehpur village under the Asmoli police station area of ​​Sambhal tehsil.

The deceased has been identified as six-year-old Nizam, son of Naeem, died in the accident. The injured children have been identified as 11-year-old Saif Ali (son of Sabun, Class 7) and 10-year-old Shaidana (son of Imran, Class 5).

The incident was reported when some children climbed onto the canopy above the school’s main gate and the structure collapsed due to the excess weight.

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Bystanders quickly removed the rubble and pulled the children out. The injured children were immediately rushed to the government hospital, where doctors declared Nizam dead.

On being informed, the SDM, Circle Officer (CO), and the Station House Officer (SHO) arrived at the scene and subsequently, at 11:25 am, District Magistrate (DM) Ankit Khandelwal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, and Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Alka Sharma also reached the site.

“The incident site has been inspected by the senior officials, and the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment. Further legal proceedings are underway,” Sambhal Police said.

A pall of gloom descended on the entire village due to this tragic accident on Independence Day. Administrative officials are conducting a detailed investigation into the cause of the incident.