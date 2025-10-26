One dead after landslide buries houses near Adimali in Kerala’s Idukki

Advertisement

Idukki: A person was killed after a landslide buried two houses near Adimali in Kerala’s Idukki district late Friday night, officials said.

According to Kerala police, another person was seriously injured in the landslide.

The deceased has been identified as Biju, a resident of Laksham Veedu, Adimali.

His wife, Sandhya, was rescued after more than six hours of intense efforts by residents, police, and rescue personnel. She has been shifted to a private hospital in Kochi for advanced treatment.

According to officials, the landslide occurred around 10:00 PM on the national highway near Adimali, bringing down large volumes of earth and debris over residential areas.

Two houses were destroyed, and six others suffered partial damage. A total of 22 families were relocated to safer locations.

Advertisement

Biju and Sandhya were reportedly at their home to collect certificates and other belongings when the landslide struck.

The rescue operation, supported by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), continued through the night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of “heavy rain to very heavy rain” in Kerala for the next three days, till October 28.

The Regional Meteorological (Met) Center Thiruvananthapuram forecast “Heavy Rain with Thunderstorm & Lightning, Squall etc” for today and October 28, followed by “very heavy rain” on October 27.

(Source: ANI)