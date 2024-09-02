One army jawan injured in terrorist firing in Jammu

Jammu: One Army jawan has been injured in the Sunjwan military station in a terrorist firing in Jammu, said reports on Monday.

It is worth mentioning here that, the terrorists fired from a stand-off distance from outside the base. The search operations is still on to locate the perpetrators, said latest reports.

More details awaited in this regard said defence officials. Further detailed reports awaited.

