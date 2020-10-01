President Ramnath Kovind
Pic Credit : IANS

On Eve Of Gandhi Jayanti, President Kovind Appeals People To Follow Mantra of Truth, Non-Violence

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: On the eve of the 151st birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appealed to the people to resolve to re-dedicate themselves to the welfare and progress of the nation, follow the mantra of truth and non-violence, and build a clean, capable, strong and prosperous India, and make Mahatma Gandhiji’s dreams come true.

Noting practices and development in the country such as Swachh Bharat Mission, empowerment of women, empowering the poor and downtrodden, helping farmers and providing essential facilities in villages, the President said he is happy that Gandhiji’s teachings are at the core of “our government”.

He said Gandhiji gave a lot of importance to morality and purity of goals and means in his endeavours.

“On the occasion of the 151st anniversary of our Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to him on behalf of our grateful nation,” the President said in his message. Gandhiji is remembered on October 2 every year not only in India but all over the world, said the President, adding he remains a source of inspiration for all humanity.

“Gandhiji’s own life is a shining example of treading this very path. He taught us that we should behave well with those who are not even our well-wishers and have a feeling of love, kindness, and forgiveness towards all. There should be harmony in our thoughts, words, and deeds,” the president said.

“His life-story empowers and strengthens the weaker sections of the society. His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing about harmony and equality in the society. His values were as relevant yesterday as are today and will remain so in the future.”

(With inputs from IANS)

 

