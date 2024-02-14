On Camera, dog mercilessly punched, kicked by two men at pet clinic in Thane, later arrested

Thane: Two people were arrested by the Mumbai police after they thrashed a pet dog mercilessly at a vet clinic in Thane district of Maharashtra.

The incident took place at a vet clinic on GB road in Thane district and a video has gone viral on social media.

The pet clinic staffers have been identified as Mayur Micheal and Prasant Gaikwad.

In the viral video, the staff of the pet clinic was seen beating the dog mercilessly and punching on his face multiple times and then kicking it. And another man who was seen recording the entire incident also hit the dog.

After the video surfaced on social media, Nilesh Bhange, an office-bearer of animal rights organisation PAWS, and a few others approached Kasarwadavli police station and a non-cognisable complaint was registered against the two under section 11 of the Prohibition of cruelty to Animals Act 1960 (1).

