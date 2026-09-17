Oman pitches Sohar Port as gateway for Indian businesses to Middle East

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New Delhi: Oman aims to promote its ports and industrial zones as a pathway for Indian companies looking to grow across the Middle East and beyond.

Omani officials promoted investment opportunities at a recent roadshow for Indian investors.

They mentioned that Indian companies and exporters could also locate manufacturing and logistics operations in Sohar Port and Freezone.

Oman’s ambassador stated to India that Indian companies were increasingly looking to transport cargo through Sohar and other Omani ports to continue their growth in India, Oman, and international markets.

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The two-day event also included B2B discussions on investment opportunities and potential partnerships.

This major trade discussion happened after the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) came into force on June 1, 2026.

This agreement involves preferential market access and is aimed at expanding trade and investment between the two countries.

Oman also has major logistics hubs including Sohar, Duqm and Salalah, which are being promoted as links between India, the Gulf and wider international markets.