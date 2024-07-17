Old man suffers heart attack at Delhi Airport, lady doctor saves life by giving timely CPR, watch

New Delhi: An old man reportedly collapsed at Delhi Airport today after suffering a severe heart attack. However, a lady doctor saved his life by performing timely Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Later, the video of the incident was posted to X platform (formerly Twitter) and many users appreciated the timely service of the doctor.

As per reports, an old man, aged about 60 years suffered heart attack today when he was in the food court area of the Terminal 2 (T2) at the Delhi Airport.

After witnessing the man collapsing the lady doctor rushed near him and performed CPR. Reportedly, after giving CPR for about five minutes the man revived. Everybody became happy to witness the timely act of the doctor and praised her.

Sharing video of the incident to X platform user Rishi Bagree wrote in the caption, “Today at T2 Delhi Airport, a gentleman in his late 60s had a heart attack in the food court area. This lady Doctor revived him in 5 mins. Super proud of Indian doctors. Please share this so that she can be acknowledged.”

Watch the video here:

Today at T2 Delhi Airport, a gentleman in his late 60s had a heart attack in the food court area. This lady Doctor revived him in 5 mins. Super proud of Indian doctors. Please share this so that she can be acknowledged. pic.twitter.com/pLXBMbWIV4 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 17, 2024

