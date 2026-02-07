Ola, Uber and Rapido on six hours nationwide strike today

Advertisement

New Delhi: The drivers of ride-hailing apps such as Ola, Uber and Rapido have called for a six-hour nationwide strike on Saturday demanding the fulfillment of two demands. The protest named as ‘All India Breakdown,’ will affect commuters who depend on these ride-hailing apps for daily communication.

Thousands of drivers will logout of their profile on the Ola, Uber and Rapido for at least six hours. This will affect cab services, auto-rickshaws and bike taxis.

The strike has been announced by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), backed by several labour organisations operating across India. The union organized the strike protesting against unfair pricing practices and weak regulation in the sector.

In its post, the union said, “No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation. Govt must act now. Millions of app-based drivers are pushed into poverty while aggregators profit. Govt silence = platform impunity.”

In another post, the union said, “Despite Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, platforms continue to fix fares arbitrarily. Our demands are clear: Notify minimum base fares, end misuse of private vehicles for commercial rides.”

The union has demanded the aggregator platforms should stop setting fares on their own, creating instability for drivers who depend on app-based work for their livelihood. The apps should set a minimum base fares for autos, cabs, bike taxis and other aggregator-based services. The fare should align with Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

The second demand the Union has presented is a strict ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial transport of passengers or goods.