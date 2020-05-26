Ola resumes airport operations across 22 locations in India

New Delhi: Ride-hailing major Ola on Tuesday said it had resumed its services at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, along with 21 other airports in the country, following recommencement of India’s domestic passenger flight services this week.

Ola said it will place specially trained staff at the Delhi airport to perform car fumigation, temperature checks for driver-partners, and a car audit before every pick-up so customers can have peace of mind before they step into the cab.

Representatives will also be stationed at Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports to perform similar checks and across all other cities, Ola said, adding that it will be regularly sanitising cars and monitoring the driver’s health status as part of its “10 steps to a safer ride” initiative.

“With the resumption of domestic flight operations in India, we look forward to serving citizens who need a safe and reliable option for airport trips,” Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian said in a statement.

“The safety of both passengers and driver-partners continues to be a top priority for us and we are committed to following the highest standards of safety and hygiene.”

Ola recently announced to lay off 1,400 employees as revenues fell 95 per cent in two months.

Rival Uber India on Tuesday announced that it will let go of 600 full time employees due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.