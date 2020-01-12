Okhla Muslim ghetto lacks basic amenities

New Delhi: Okhla is a constituency which has a Muslim majority and has elected MLAs from various political parties including Janata Dal, Congress, RJD and AAP.

A part of the constituency falls in the posh New Friends Colony area which is in stark contrast to the other areas of the constituency like Zakir Nagar.

The constituency lacks basic amenities especially potable water and better roads and sewerage system. During the last five years the AAP government has provided potable water line to parts of the constituency but it lacks water supply from the Delhi Jal Board.

The area sees waterlogging during the rainy season due to bad or no sewerage system. The areas of Haji Colony, Jasola village and Shaheen Bagh are facing acute water problem.

The constituency also lacks cleanliness.However the transportation system has improved because of the metro which was initiated by former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit but was completed in the tenure of the current AAP government.

Parvez Hashmi was the first MLA who was elected four times before being elected to the Rajya Sabha. Asif Mohd Khan was elected on an RJD ticket but switched to the Congress while in 2015 AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan was elected from the constituency.

The constituency also needs better primary education facilities.