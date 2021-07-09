Officials in Railway Minister’s office to work in two shifts

New Delhi: The new Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ordered officials and staffers in his office will work in two shifts.

The first shift will begin at 7 am to 4 pm while the second shift will be from 3 pm till 12 midnight.

“Minister of Railways has directed that all the offices and staff of the minister’s office will work in two shifts i.e 7:00 hrs-16:00 hrs and 15:00 hrs -12:00 midnight with immediate effect,” said ADG PR, Ministry of Railways DJ Narain.

The order has been issued only for MR cell (minister’s office) and not private or Railway staff, added ADG PR Narain.

Ashwini Vaishnaw was inducted into the Union Cabinet in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet reshuffle exercise.

Vaishnaw is a former IAS officer holding degrees from IIT Kanpur and Wharton Business School and a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Odisha since 2019. He also took charge as the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Earlier, Piyush Goyal headed the railway ministry.

Also read: Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as new Minister of Railways