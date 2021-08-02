Odisha’s Amrita Behura Tops CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021

Bhubaneswar: Amrita Behura of Odisha has secured the first position in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th board exams.

Amrita, is the daughter of Amiya Kumar and Meeta Rani, has secured A1 grade in all subjects (Economics, English, Business Studies, Mathematics, Work Experience, Accountancy, General Studies and Physical & Health Education) and has scored 499 out of total 500 marks.

Amrita lives in Noida with her parents Amiya, who works as GM (Construction) at IOCL in Noida, and Meeta Rani, who is the Assistant Director, Navadaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Amrita, a student of Cambridge School, is a native of Baruna village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.