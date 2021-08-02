Odisha’s Amrita Behura Tops CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021

By WCE 3
CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021

Bhubaneswar: Amrita Behura of Odisha has secured the first position in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th board exams.

Amrita, is the daughter of Amiya Kumar and Meeta Rani, has secured A1 grade in all subjects (Economics, English, Business Studies, Mathematics, Work Experience, Accountancy, General Studies and Physical & Health Education) and has scored 499 out of total 500 marks.

Related News

Important alert for train passengers, check details

Odisha’s Soumya Ranjan Raut sets India Book of Records

Amrita lives in Noida with her parents Amiya, who works as GM (Construction) at IOCL in Noida, and Meeta Rani, who is the Assistant Director, Navadaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Amrita, a student of Cambridge School, is a native of Baruna village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

You might also like
State

Maa Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur to open for devotees: Details

Nation

301 elephants, 1,401 humans died in human-elephant conflict in last 3 years

Nation

300 stray dogs poisoned in Andhra village, activists fume

State

[Watch) Bhubaneswar: BMC team rescues stray dog, Call on this phone number for animal…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.