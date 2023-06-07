Odisha train accident: 43 dead,88 still missing from Bihar

Patna: As many as 43 people from Bihar died in the tragic train accident that took place on June 2 in Bahanaga of Odisha’s Balasore district, state Disaster Management Minister Shahnawaz said.

He also added that 44 people are injured and 88 more are missing. This comes as the Odisha government announced the final death toll in the incident as 288.

Notably, a tragic train mishap took place as Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying over 2,500 passengers derailed and hit a goods train laden with iron on Friday evening at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore.

As many as 21 coaches were derailed and severely damaged in the accident, trapping hundreds of passengers. A CBI probe is underway into the triple train tragedy.