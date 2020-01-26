Odisha tableau steals the show at 71st Republic Day celebration in Delhi

New Delhi: 16 state tableaux and six from different ministries stole the show at Rajpath today India celebrated its 71st Republic Day today amidst jam-packed crowd with pride.

The tableau of Odisha this year remained a major attraction for showcasing the 11th Century shrine of Lord Shiva along with the ‘Rukuna’ chariot of the deity.

As the tableau started rolling down the Rajpath visitors welcomed it with grand applause took a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage of the State. Designed by noted sculptor Gajendra Sahu the tableau featured a miniature of Lingaraj temple at the rear and Rukuna Rath at the front.

In a beautiful addition to the replicas, Odissi artistes performed on the tableau on a song based on Lord Shiva’s ‘Tandav’. The choreography for the same had been done by Sunil Bala.