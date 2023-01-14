Odisha sculptor likely to make idol for Ram Mandir of Ayodhya

Bhubaneswar: The works for the famous Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going on speedily while efforts are also been made regarding the making of the idol of the temple. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the said temple would be opened by January 2024.

Reportedly, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has asked top sculptors of the country to send their models for the Ram Lalla idol, the childhood statue of the Lord. The trust will approve the stones and model of the deity.

As per reports, along with others, two renowned sculptors from Odisha, namely Sudarshan Sahoo and Vasudev Kamath, have been asked by this Trust to send their models for the said idol.

Padma Vibhushan sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo and Vasudev Kamath of Odisha, KV Maniya of Karnataka and Shashtrayajya Deulkar of Pune will send models of the statue measuring nine to 12 inches.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, said, “Stones from Maharashtra, Odisha and Karnataka have been selected for preparing the idol of Ram Lalla. The Trust will approve the stones after finalising the model of the deity.” He said that the height of the statue will be around 8.5 feet to nine feet so that the sun rays could fall on the deity. The Trust has roped in top institutes of the country having expertise in architecture and building design to model the Ram temple sanctum sanctorum in such a way that the sunlight falls on the forehead of Ram Lalla on every Ram Navmi, on the birth of the deity at 12 noon. A team of experts from CSIR-CBRI of Roorkee, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, and renowned temple architects has been constituted for the purpose.

(With inputs from IANS)