sasmit patra rajya sabha vice president

Odisha MP Sasmit Patra Nominated To Vice-Chairmen Panel of Rajya Sabha

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Dr Sasmit Patra of Odisha, the Rajya Sabha member of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was nominated to the Vice-Chairman Panel of Rajya Sabha.

Other than Patra, five other MPs have been nominated to the Vice-Chairmen Panel by the Chairman.

As per reports Patra is the first Odia MP to be nominated to the Panel in 20 years.

The post holds significance the Odia MP will be presiding over the House during the Session as and when required by the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

