Bhubaneswar: The 1987-batch Odisha cadre IFS officer Sisir Kumar Ratho has been appointed as the CEO and Member Secretary, National Authority CAMPA in addition to his existing responsibilities as Additional DG (FC) in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

“Consequent upon premature repatriation of AN Sharan, IFS, the then CEO and Member Secretary, National Authority, CAMPA, Sisir Kumar Ratho, IFS, presently working as ADGF (FC) is assigned with the charge of CEO and Member Secretary, National Authority CAMPA in addition to his existing responsibilities with immediate effect for a period till a regular incumbent to the post is appointed or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said a letter by the Ministry.