Odisha IFS Sisir Ratho appointed CEO CAMPA

Odisha-cadre IFS officer Sisir Ratho given Additional Charge of CEO, National Authority CAMPA

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: The 1987-batch Odisha cadre IFS officer Sisir Kumar Ratho has been appointed as the CEO and Member Secretary, National Authority CAMPA in addition to his existing responsibilities as Additional DG (FC) in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

“Consequent upon premature repatriation of AN Sharan, IFS, the then CEO and Member Secretary, National Authority, CAMPA, Sisir Kumar Ratho, IFS, presently working as ADGF (FC) is assigned with the charge of CEO and Member Secretary, National Authority CAMPA in addition to his existing responsibilities with immediate effect for a period till a regular incumbent to the post is appointed or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said a letter by the Ministry.

You might also like
State

728 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery tally stands at 3,08,102

State

Odia girl Subhashree makes it to Top 5 of Femina Miss India Miss Odisha: Exclusive…

State

Night Curfew Likely To Return In December As Per New MHA Guidelines

State

31 COVID19 Positives, 55 Recoveries In Bhubaneswar In Last 24 Hrs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.