Manoj Ahuja CBSE

Odisha cadre IAS Officer Manoj Ahuja appointed as CBSE Chairman

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Odisha cadre IAS officer Manoj Ahuja has been appointed as Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), informed the Ministry of Personnel on Tuesday.

Ahuja, a 1990 batch IAS officer, will replace Anita Karwal  as the Chairman of the CBSE, national level secondary education and examination board.

Ahuja  is currently serving as Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training.

You might also like
State

Details regarding Shramik Special trains’ running to Odisha

State

Odisha likely to receive more rain, thunderstorm in next 5 days; Yellow warning…

State

Odisha to introduce 3 ordinances to strengthen agri-economy

Nation

Lockdown 4.0 will be in a new form with new rules: PM Modi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.