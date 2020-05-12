New Delhi: Odisha cadre IAS officer Manoj Ahuja has been appointed as Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), informed the Ministry of Personnel on Tuesday.

Ahuja, a 1990 batch IAS officer, will replace Anita Karwal as the Chairman of the CBSE, national level secondary education and examination board.

Ahuja is currently serving as Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training.