Odisha cadre IAS Officer Manoj Ahuja appointed as CBSE Chairman
New Delhi: Odisha cadre IAS officer Manoj Ahuja has been appointed as Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), informed the Ministry of Personnel on Tuesday.
Ahuja, a 1990 batch IAS officer, will replace Anita Karwal as the Chairman of the CBSE, national level secondary education and examination board.
Ahuja is currently serving as Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training.
CBSE gets new Chairman
Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS (OR:90),Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training has been appointed as Chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education today.@DrRPNishank @PIB_India @PTI_News
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 12, 2020