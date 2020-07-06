Odisha Cadre IAS Officer I Srinivas appointed IFSCA Chairman

Bhubaneswar: Injeti Srinivas, a 1983 batch Odisha cadre retired IAS officer has been appointed as the chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) for three years.

Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) by way of a notification announced on Monday that former secretary of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will be appointed as Chairman of IFSCA for a period of three years.

Srinivas is 1983 batch IAS officer from Odisha cadre and served at MCA for nearly 3 years. Before that he served as secretary at Department of Sports as well as Director General of Sports Authority of India (SAI).

(With inputs from livemint)