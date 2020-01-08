Odia mountaineers’ team scales mount Sandakphu in Himalaya: In pics

Bhubaneswar: A team of 17 young climbers from Odisha has lately brought laurels to the state after scaling Mount Sandakphu situated in the Eastern Himalaya. The team members reached the 12,024 feet peak of Sandakphu on January 1, 2020 and unfurled the Tricolour flag.

Sandakphu is situated in the Illam district of Nepal. The team achieved the feat with the leadership of Mountaineer Animesh Sahoo while the co-leader was Guinness World Records holder, punch man and mountaineer Dr. Satyapira Padhan.

The team initiated the voyage from Balangir on December 26. Later, the mountaineers kicked off the expedition from the base camp at Chitrey village in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on December 28.

At 9.25 am on January 1, 2020 the team reached the peak of Sandakphu and unfurled Tricolour. The temperature during the journey was in between -5 to –15 degree Celsius, Dr. Satyapira said.

At the peak they caged photos in their cameras and fell back to the base camp on January 3. The team reached Balangir, from where they had initiated the voyage, on January 5.

The participants of the mountaineering team comprise of youngsters from different districts of Odisha. They are Sushil Kumar Hota, Swagat Sahu, Soumya Saniraj Pandia, Siddha Sagar Bag, Ananda Majhi, Vicky Sharma and Roshan Ali from Balangir, Dr. Satyapira, Nrusingha Charan Panda and Swaraj Kumar Rout from Kalahandi district, Hitesh Kumar Meher, Malaya kumar Meher and Soumitri Bag from Nuapada, Pradeep Kumar Sinha from Nabarangpur, Siddharth Keshari Pradhan from Kandhamal and Manish Kumar from Sambalpur.

Named ‘Mission Sandakphu 12,024ft: The Young and the Breathless’, objective of the expedition was to propagate the message ‘Swachh Bharat Swachh Himalaya’.