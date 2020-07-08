New Delhi : Jammu and Kashmir cadre IPS officer Basant Rath has been suspended for alleged instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour with immediate effect , the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.

“J&K IPS officer Basant Rath has been suspended with immediate effect, in connection with repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour, which have been brought to the notice of the government,” the MHA said.

Rath, posted as inspector general (IG), civil defence, in the union territory, has been asked not to leave the headquarters without permission from the director-general of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Rath, a 2000 batch IPS officer, who hails from Puri district in Odisha, had reportedly filed a written complaint against the Director General of Police of the union territory, Dilbag Singh, apprehending threat to his safety and reputation.