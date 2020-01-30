Odia Army Officer Lt Gen CP Mohanty assumes Command of Southern Army

Mumbai: Odia Army Officer Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty assumed command of Southern Army on Thursday. Before this, he commanded the Trishakti Corps in Sukna in eastern sector. He is the son of retired senior Govt official Jitendra K Mohanty and Late Prof Dr Sarada Mohanty.

“Lieutenant General CP Mohanty assumed command of Southern Army today with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, Pune, wherein he paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, followed by traditional Guard of Honour at Headquarters Southern Command,” an official statement said.

An alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun and National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Mohanty is a June 1982 batch Infantry Officer from the Rajput Regiment and is currently also the Colonel of the Regiment.

He commanded his Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and North East, a Mountain Brigade along the Indo-China border and a Mountain Division in Counter Insurgency Operations in North East. Later he commanded a strategically important Corps in the Eastern Theatre post-Doklam incident and also Uttar Bharat Area at Bareilly.

He has vast overseas experience of commanding a multi-national Brigade in the Republic of Congo besides being Military Advisor to the Government of Seychelles.

