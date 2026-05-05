Oath-taking ceremony for new West Bengal Chief Minister to be held on May 9

Advertisement

Kolkata: The oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of West Bengal will take place on May 9, date for the event got confirmed today.

The ceremony date was reportedly confirmed by Bharatiya Janata Party State President Samik Bhattacharya to ANI.

The CM of West Bengal is yet to be decided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting along with Union Home Minster Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, and the party’s national parliamentary board today and tomorrow to decide the West Bengal Chief Minister and other Cabinet Ministers.

Advertisement

It is being reportedly said that first the CM will be decided following which the other cabinet ministers will take place.

Yesterday Assembly election counting took place following which the results came out, and BJP had secured majority of seats in the election. This was a historic moment in West Bengal’s political history and an end to TMC’s Mamata Banerjee’s era in the state.