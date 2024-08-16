Nurse sexually assaulted and murdered in Uttarakhand, body recovered in UP 9 days later

Dehradun: In a tragic incident, a nurse was sexually assaulted and killed while she was returning to her home from hospital from a private hospital in Uttarakhand. Her body was recovered after nine days of missing.

According to reports, the lady left the hospital on the evening of July 30 and was seen taking an e-rickshaw from Indra Chowk in Rudrapur in CCTV footage. However, she did not reach her house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bilaspur where she stayed with her 11-year-old daughter.

As she didn’t come home, her sister filed a missing complaint at the nearby police station. Based on the complaint, the cops initiated probe into the matter. Later on August 8, the Uttar Pradesh police found her body in an empty plot, nearly 1.5 km from her house in Dibdiba village.

The cops seized the body and sent it for autopsy. A police team was formed to find accused. Reportedly, the mobile phone of the victim was stolen, which somehow helped the cops to find the accused.

As per the police reports, one Dharmendra, a daily wage labourer from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly saw the victim, followed her and attacked her while she was about to enter her apartment building. Reportedly, he dragged her to the nearby bushes. Sexually assaulted her and strangled her using her scarf.

He also stole Rs 3000 from her purse and fled from the spot. He was arrested from Rajasthan on Wednesday. The cops have initiated further investigation into the matter and more detailed reports awaited.

This incident has come to the fore amid nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor during her duty hour in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Protesting against the brutal sexual assault and murder case, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced nationwide closure of non-emergency services.