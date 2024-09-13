Nurse cuts-off private part of doctor after gang-rape attempt in private clinic

Bihar: In a shocking incident, a doctor and his associates tried to gang-rape a nurse at a private clinic in Bihar, said reports on Friday. The nurse in an attempt to save herself chopped off the private part of the doctor with a blade.

According to reports, the incident took place at a private hospital in Musrigharari area of Samastipur district in Bihar on Wednesday night. What is shocking is that the incident has taken place just a month after a doctor was raped and murdered in Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital, that led to nationwide protests.

Reports further said that, the doctor who attempted the rape was in a drunken state. The nurse has said in a statement to the police that the doctor and two of his associates suddenly entered a room in which she was working and attempted to rape her. However she managed to grab a surgical blade and slit off the doctor’s private part in a bid to save herself.

All the three accused persons have been arrested by the police, said latest reports. An investigation in this regard is underway. Detailed reports awaited.