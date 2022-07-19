‘Nupur Sharma’s photo, address found in the cell phone of PFI operative’

Patna: After a suspected anti-national module of Popular Front of India (PFI) was busted in Patna’s Phulwari Sharif area, the joint investigation of the NIA, the IB and the Bihar Police’s ATS are throwing up new revelations every day.

On Tuesday, the joint teams scanned the mobile phone CDR of Athar Parvez, one of the main accused in the Phulwari Sharif module, and detected the phone number and address of controversial, suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Sources have said that there might be a conspiracy to attack Nupur Sharma.

According to the sources, Parvez and Arman Malik, who were interrogated, were misled the security officials initially. When the investigating team put the technical proofs before them, then they revealed some of the shocking facts.

Sources have said that the PFI has strong routes in states like Kerala and instructors from there used to come to Bihar for the training of youths in PFI branches in Patna, Purnea, Motihari, Kishanganj and other places.

Following the revelation of the accused, the joint team has expanded the area of investigation in the state.

Meanwhile, the investigating team filed a plea in the court to take remand of Margoob alias Tahir who is accused of running a Whatsapp and Facebook group called “Ghazwa-e-Hind” and was in contact with youths of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

According to an official of Bihar ATS, Margoob was in contact with Pakistani national Faizan, and used to talk to him in code words every day. The team is trying to decode the conversation. The joint team is also searching for his female friend Alisa.

The joint team had busted the PFI module of Phulwari Sharif last week and registered FIR against 26 persons. They have managed to arrest 8 of them including Parvez, Mohammad Jalaluddin, Arman Malik, Margoob alias Tahir, Nuruddin Jungi, Shabbir Malik, Shamim Akhtar, and Tahir Ahmed.

During the raid on the Social democratic Party of India (SDPI), the joint team had recovered the posters of social activist Teesta Setalvad, journalist Mohammad Zubair and former cop R.B. Sreekumar.

(IANS)

