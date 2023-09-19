Nuh Violence: Cong MLA Mamman Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

Gurugram: Congress MLA from Firozpur Jhirka Mamman Khan, who has been accused of instigating violence in Haryana’s Nuh, was produced before the court on Tuesday which sent him to 14 days of judicial custody in all the four cases registered against him.

Due to Khan’s appearance in the court, security arrangements in the district were beefed up. More than 200 policemen were deployed on the roads leading to the court.

After his arrest on Friday, the MLA was remanded to police custody for four days. The Nuh Police had registered four FIRs against the accused MLA.

After his arrest, the police claimed that Khan was one of the key conspirators of the communal attack on Yatra in the Nagina area. They have taken his phone and laptop in custody and are reviewing his social media accounts for any evidence related to his alleged meeting with the co-accused arrested in the cases.

However, Khan’s lawyers and supporters said that he was being falsely involved in the cases.

According to sources, SIT had interrogated Khan in the remand period. He had avoided the questions of the SIT. The police told the court that the accused was not cooperating, was hiding facts and his phone was formatted. SIT will also record the statements of the security personnel engaged in the security of the MLA.

Khan was arrested on Friday in connection with the communal violence that took place in Nuh district on July 31. The violence left six people dead, including two home guards, and a cleric and injured at least 88 others.

Also Read: Haryana Orders Suspension Of Mobile Internet In Nuh