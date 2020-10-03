Bhubaneswar: India on Saturday successfully test-fired a hypersonic nuclear-capable missile Shaurya from a defence facility from a defence facility off Odisha coast, amid the ongoing border crisis with China.

The indigenously built surface-to-surface missile can hit targets in around 800 km range, said defence sources.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile was test-fired from the Abdul Kalam Island test range at 12.10 pm.

The missile, a land variant of Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) K-15, had completed its developmental trials in 2011.

Shaurya is about 10 metres long with a diameter of 0.74 metre.The missile would be lighter and easier to operate in comparison with the existing missile, the sources added.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik congratulated DRDO for successful test-fire nuclear-capable Shaurya missile today.

Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful test firing of new version of Shaurya missile, off the coast of #Odisha. The missile will further strengthen India’s defence capability. #DRDO — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 3, 2020

India also successfully test-fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which can hit targets at over 400 km strike range which is at least more than 100 kms from the previous capability of the missile.