NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead at her residence in Hyderabad

Image credit- Twitter/ANI

The fourth daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, K Uma Maheshwari, was found dead at her residence in Jubilee Hills on Monday. She has allegedly committed suicide as her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her bedroom.

Reportedly, Uma was facing some health issues and was under treatment for the last few months.

The Jubilee Hills police have registered a case and shifted the body for autopsy. The officials suspect the death to be a suicide case followed by depression over health issues.

More details are awaited.

