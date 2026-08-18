NTA revamps examination team, removes 600 experts to enhance transparency, accountability

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New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revamped its examination team, removing around 600 experts and onboarding new ones as part of efforts to enhance transparency and accountability, sources told ANI on Tuesday.

The new premises of the NTA will be located at Minto Road, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, in a post on X, the Ministry of Education said Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi had directed that all necessary security and related infrastructural facilities be put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.

“Following directions from the Minister, DG, NTA apprised on the action taken by NTA: A revamp of the examination team was undertaken with 600 experts being removed and new experts being onboarded,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry said a four-tier question paper checking system would be introduced to strengthen the scrutiny of examination papers.

“A four-tier question paper checking system will be put in place to strengthen the scrutiny of examination papers. 20-25 officials to be inducted in next two to three weeks. Further induction plan was also reviewed,” it said.

The Ministry said the measures were reviewed as part of a follow-up meeting on the NTA, with the focus on strengthening security and infrastructure for the conduct of examinations.

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The NTA offices will be shifted to the new premises at Minto Road, while security arrangements will also be strengthened.

“NTA offices will be shifted to the new premises on a war footing where security will be reinforced with CISF teams,” the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Education Minister Pralhad Joshi held a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, NTA Director General, and other senior officials to review steps taken by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following recent issues and discuss reforms in the examination system.

During the meeting, the Minister was apprised that more than 50 NTA staff members had been removed as part of the steps being taken to reform the agency.

The NTA was directed to conduct a thorough audit of all examination processes and submit a report on the corrective action taken. Joshi directed officials to ensure strict compliance with established examination protocols.

(Source: ANI)