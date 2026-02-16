NTA announces JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results

Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main Result 2026 today. Candidates who have appeared for the Entrance Exam can check the results on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A total of 12 candidates have obtained NTA Score (percentile) of 100 in Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.). They are Shreyas Mishra, Narendrababu Gari Mahith, Shubham Kumar, Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar, Bhavesh Patra, Anay Jain, Arnav Gautam, Pasala Mohith, Madhav Viradiya, Purohit Nimay, Vivan Sharad Mahiswari.

The JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.) Examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The entrance exam was held in 658 Centres in 326 Cities (including 15 cities outside India- Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, West Java, Washington, Munich and Abu Dhabi.

A total of 13,55,293 candidates had registered while 13,04,653 of them appeared the exam.

While the NTA Scores/ Results of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) declared today, the results of JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 (B. Arch/B. Planning) will be declared later.

