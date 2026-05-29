NTA Director General, CBI Director apprise parliamentary panel of NEET-UG exam ‘paper leak’ probe

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Members of a parliamentary panel on Friday are learnt to have emphasised the need to ensure the sanctity of the NEET-UG exam conducted by the National Testing Agency and plugging loopholes as they were apprised of the probe being conducted by the CBI in the paper leak case, sources said.

The meeting of the Committee on Government Assurances, headed by AIADMK member M Thambiduari, heard the views of Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Vineet Joshi, along with Director General, NTA Abhishek Singh and Director, CBI, Praveen Sood.

They also heard the views of the Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with the Chairman, National Medical Commission (NMC).

Sources said members asked NTA officials about the statement given in Rajya Sabha in July 2024 by the Education Ministry about the conduct of the examination by NTA, which stated that CBI was conducting a comprehensive probe into the alleged irregularities.

The CBI is also probing this year’s leak of the NEET-UG exam, which was cancelled and has been rescheduled for June 21.

NTA DG is learnt to have given a presentation. Members are also learnt to have emphasised that the seat matrix for MBBS admissions should not be disturbed and counselling should take place on time.

The Education Ministry had told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply in July 2024 that the NEET(UG) 2024 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, 2024.

It said that after the conduct of NEET(UG) 2024 Examination, “certain cases of alleged irregularities/cheating/malpractices were reported”.

The Ministry said it had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the “entire gamut of alleged irregularities, including conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust etc with respect to the NEET(UG) 2024 Examination”.

It said that the NEET(UG) 2024 Examination “was not postponed/rescheduled and there was a re-test in respect of only 1,563 candidates as recommended by the Higher-Powered Committee of NTA”.

The Ministry also said that a seven-member High-Level Committee of Experts, headed by former ISRO Chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, had been set up to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of NTA.

Sources said that the parliamentary committee members also wanted to know about the implementation of the recommendations of the expert committee.

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Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports had last week sought an update from Director General (DG) of the National Testing Agency (NTA) an update on the probe into the NEET-UG paper leak with members also asking questions about the steps being taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Sources said that NTA chief told the panel that the leak did not take place from their system and that CBI is conducting probe into the leak of questions that led to the cancellation of the examination. NEET-UG will now be held on June 21 .The The

Education Secretary also appeared before the committee. Sources said the standing committee members asked about the NEET-UG paper leak and ways to make the NTA test process more robust.

They asked about the computer- based test infrastructure, frequency, duration of test and other parameters as NEET-UG, one of India’s most important entrance examinations. shifts to computer-based testing from next year.

Digvijaya Singh, Chairman of the Committee, said later that the meeting went off very well and that they received input from all the members.

He noted that members were “very concerned” about issues discussed.

Sources had said the committee members raised sharp queries regarding the NEET-UG Paper Leak 2026 and sought clarity on measures to make the NTA’s testing mechanism fool-proof.

The committee also reviewed the implementation status of the K. Radhakrishnan Committee Report on NTA reforms and was told that 75 per cent of its recommendations have been implemented, sources said.

The sources said the officials told the committee that there are around 25 per cent vacancies and steps have been taken to strengthen the organisation with more appointments and further steps will be taken in line with requirements.

As part of its probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, CBI has arrested 13 people.

Those arrested include a doctor from Latur and a faculty member from a Pune-based coaching institute.

(ANI)