NTA appoints two Joint Secretaries, Joint Directors amid backlash over NEET-UG paper leak

Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has appointed several senior officials to key administrative posts at a time when the agency is facing criticism following allegations of a paper leak and the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

According to official orders, Anuja Bapat has been appointed as Joint Secretary in NTA under the Department of Higher Education. Her appointment will be effective from the date she assumes charge, for a tenure of five years or until further orders. The post has been temporarily upgraded from the level of Deputy Secretary/Director to Joint Secretary for an initial period of two years.

Similarly, Ruchita Vij, Indian Revenue Service (IRS), has also been appointed as Joint Secretary in the NTA under similar terms and conditions, including a five-year tenure or until further orders.

In addition, IRS officer Akash Jain has been appointed as Joint Director in the NTA under the Department of Higher Education on a lateral shift basis, with tenure up to December 4, 2029, or until further orders. Another appointment includes Aditya Rajendra Bhojgadhiya, who has also been appointed as Joint Director in the NTA under the Central Staffing Scheme, with tenure up to May 16, 2028, or until further orders.

Earlier in the day, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members held a protest outside the office of the NTA in Delhi.

The NSUI members carried a lock and chain symbolising the shutting down of NTA, held placards and raised slogans criticising NTA, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the irregularities and calling for justice for the aspirants. Accusing the Centre and NTA of incompetence, they demanded a ban on the agency and the resignation of the Education Minister amid the ongoing probe in the case.

Several of these protestors were detained by the police after a scuffle broke out with the protesting members.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has identified and arrested the kingpin involved in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

Advertisement

According to the CBI, the accused, identified as PV Kulkarni, is a Chemistry lecturer associated with the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency and allegedly had access to the NEET-UG 2026 question papers.

The agency said its investigation revealed that during the last week of April 2026, Kulkarni, along with another accused, Manisha Waghmare, organised special coaching classes for selected students at his residence in Pune. Waghmare was arrested by the CBI on May 14.

“During these coaching sessions, he dictated questions along with options and correct answers. The questions handwritten by students in their notebooks exactly matched the actual Chemistry paper of the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026,” the CBI said.

Kulkarni, who originally belongs to Latur, was arrested in Pune after extensive interrogation, the agency added.

The CBI further said that in the last 24 hours, searches were conducted at several locations across the country and multiple incriminating documents, electronic gadgets and mobile phones were seized. Detailed forensic and technical analysis of the seized materials is underway.

The case was registered by the CBI on May 12, 2026, following a written complaint by the Department of Higher Education under the Union Education Ministry regarding the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

(Source: ANI)