NTA announces UGC NET 2024 June exam result, here’s how to check cut-offs

UGC NET June 2024 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the UGC NET (University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test) June re-exam today.

The NTA has made the UGC NET 2024 June exam result available on three websites – ugcnet.nta.ac.in, ugcnet.ntaonline.in and nta.ac.in. The exam was conducted for Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions.

Follow these steps to check UGC NET June 2024 Results:

Visit website of NTA: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. (one can also check on ugcnet.ntaonline.in and nta.ac.in)

As you open the website, you will find the option to check, and download the UGC NET June scorecard. Click on it.

Now, enter your application number and date of birth.

Then, click on the submit option. As you click, your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the UGC NET June scorecard for your further use.

It is to be noted here that the UGC NET June exam, which was initially canceled due to concerns over test integrity, was held between August 21 and September 5, 2024,