NTA announces Centre wise results of NEET-UG 2024, Know how to check

New-Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday (July 20) announced the results of NEET-UG 2024 on its official website. The results were released city and center wise.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on their official website of NTA NEET and also neet.ntaonline.in.

On July 18, the Supreme Court directed the exam body to declare the results by noon of July 20.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra instructed that the NEET UG results be published separately by city and center by July 20.

NTA conducted the medical exam on May 5 across 4,750 centres wherein more than 23.33 lakh students appeared. The re-exam of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2024 was conducted on June 23 for 1,563 candidates.

Know How to download NEET UG Results 2024