NSE to Launch Dated Brent Crude Oil Futures from April 13; Enhances Global Benchmarking for Indian Traders

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The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just announced they’re rolling out Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) futures contracts. These new contracts will launch in their commodity derivatives segment on April 13, 2026. NSE got the go-ahead from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and this entire initiative is about giving Indian traders a solid hedging tool that connects more directly with international oil prices. You’ll see these contracts trading under the symbol “BRCRUDEOIL,” and they’re tied to S&P Global Energy (Platts) Dated Brent assessments—basically the benchmark that most of the world uses for physical oil deals.

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Before now, crude oil trading in India was mostly based on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) or standard Brent futures, which often reflected financial positioning rather than the immediate constraints of the physical market. With NSE shifting to “Dated” Brent contracts—which track real cargoes with actual loading dates—refineries and traders finally get a tool that’s in sync with what’s happening in Atlantic Basin crude flows. This subtle change from purely financial benchmarks to something tied to actual oil shipments is a pretty big leap in how Indians can manage price risk.

These contracts will be posted every month, and they’re cash-settled. You can trade them Monday to Friday, starting at 9:00 AM and going all the way until 11:30 PM—or 11:55 PM, depending on US daylight saving time. For settlement, they’ll use the monthly simple average of Platts Dated Brent assessments and convert it into Indian Rupees using the RBI’s USD-INR rate. With this setup, the Indian commodity market should see more liquidity and a sharper reflection of what’s really going on in the global oil scene.