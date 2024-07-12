NSA Ajit Doval talks with his US counterpart, discusses issues of bilateral, regional & international concern

New Delhi: NSA Ajit Doval talked with his US counterpart over a telephone conversation and discussed issues of bilateral, regional and international concern.

The National Security Adviser had a telephone conversation with Jake Sullivan, his US counterpart today.

The two NSAs discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral, regional and international concern during the telephonic conversation. Besides, discussion also held on the forthcoming high-level engagements under the Quad framework to be held in July 2024 and later in the year.

Reportedly, following the talks the NSAs agreed to work closely to further advance India-US relations, which are built on shared values and common strategic and security interests.

They reiterated the need to work collectively to address global challenges to peace and security and further expand the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

