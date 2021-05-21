Noted Environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna Succumb To Covid-19

By WCE

Dehradun: Noted Environmental activist Sundarlal Bahuguna, the founder of the Chipko Movement succumbed to Covid-19 . He was 94 years old.

His death was declared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh where he was admitted for Covid treatment.

Mr Bahuguna died at 12.05 pm AIIMS Rishikesh Director Ravikant said.

One of India’s best-known environmentalists, was admitted to the hospital on May 8 after testing positive for Covid. His condition had turned critical last night, with his oxygen level dropping drastically. He was on CPAP therapy in the hospital’s ICU.

Condoling the death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the late environmentalist manifested “our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with nature.”

Condoling the death, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat described it as a big loss not just for Uttarakhand and India but for the entire world. “It was he who made the Chipko movement a movement of the masses,” Rawat Tweeted.

