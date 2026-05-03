‘NOT CORRECT’: Govt dismisses reports of Aadhaar’s ‘new look’

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New Delhi: The government on Sunday dismissed reports claiming that the Aadhaar card will undergo a design change this year, calling such claims incorrect and misleading.

In a clarification issued by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology through the Press Information Bureau, the government said, “There are intermittent news reports and social media posts explaining how Aadhaar’s look may change by the end of this year to just a photo and a QR code, alone. This is NOT CORRECT. There is no plan for any such changes.”

The ministry flagged that such reports have been circulating across media platforms and social media, creating confusion among citizens. It said, “Such news reports and social media posts are creating unwanted confusion in the minds of the people.”

Advising caution, the government urged people to rely only on verified sources for information related to Aadhaar. “People in general are advised to ignore such reports and social media posts, and refer to official communication from UIDAI through its official social media handles and press releases issued through PIB,” the release said. It also cautioned the media, adding that “Media is also advised not to encourage such information.”

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Aadhaar, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is India’s 12-digit unique identity number based on biometric and demographic data. Launched in 2009, it has since become one of the world’s largest digital identity systems, with over a billion residents enrolled.

The Aadhaar card currently contains key details such as the holder’s name, photograph, Aadhaar number, and a QR code that enables secure offline verification. The QR code stores digitally signed information, ensuring authenticity when scanned.

The government’s clarification comes amid growing dependence on Aadhaar for availing welfare benefits, financial services, and identity verification, making it critical to counter misinformation around the system.

(Source: ANI)

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