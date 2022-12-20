North India to experience dense fog for next 4-5 days, See details

Dense to very dense fog likely to be reported over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and in areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.

New Delhi: Dense fog enveloped Delhi and parts of northern India on Tuesday, lowering visibility to 25 metres in the national capital and affecting traffic movement.

“The lowest visibility reported at 5:30 hours IST Dated 20.12.2022: Bhatinda: 00; Amritsar: 25; Ganganagar: 25; Patiala: 25; Delhi (Palam): 25; Lucknow: 25; Delhi (SFD): 50; Purnea: 50; Ambala: 200; Agra: 200; Gorakhpur: 300; Bareilly: 500; Patna: 500; Gaya: 500; Kolkata: 500,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.

Dense fog is expected to be witnessed in Rajasthan, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 2 days.

The people of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh experienced dense fog today morning. Even West Rajasthan and eastern Uttar Pradesh also witnessed heavy fog. Moderate fog was reported in some areas in Bihar and western Uttar Pradesh.

