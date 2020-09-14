New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Monday said the process of online nominations for the 2021 Padma awards, recognising distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in various disciplines, will be available till September 15.

The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Padma Awards portal https://padmaawards.gov.in, the Ministry said.

The Padma Awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields/disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”. All citizens are therefore requested to make nominations or recommendations including self-nomination.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has requested all Central Ministries and Departments, States and UT Governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, Institutes of Excellence to make efforts efforts to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society.