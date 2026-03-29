Noida woman dies by suicide after jumping from 28th floor of residential building

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Noida: A 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 28th floor of a residential society in Noida on March 29, police said.

The deceased has been a resident of D Block, Sector 32, Amour Society.

She was originally a native of Manderwa village in Basti district under Manderwa police station limits.

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According to Noida Police, a team from Sector 24 police station reached the spot, completed inquest proceedings, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The victim’s father was present at the scene.

Further investigation is underway.