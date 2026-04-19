Noida Protest Case: Mastermind behind violence, Aditya Anand arrested from Tamil Nadu

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Chennai: The alleged accused of the Noida workers protest case Aditya Anand was caught at Tiruchirappalli Railway Station in Tamil Nadu today.

Aditya Anand is said to be the mastermind behind the violence that took place in the labour movement in the Gautam Buddh Nagar area.

It is being reportedly said that he was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and had been on the run since the protests earlier this week.

According to the reports, he was arrested by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police and the Special Task Force and a case has been filed against him at the Phase-2 police station with a non-bailable warrant issued by a local court against him.

Around 62 people are arrested till now and it is being said that most of those arrested were not labourers, and some had come from outside the region.

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Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Noida, UP | Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh says, “The accused in the violent Noida workers’ protests, Aditya Anand, has been arrested from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station in Tamil Nadu. Further investigation is underway” (18.04) https://t.co/fNjgwWaz7L pic.twitter.com/TQAiFa5qrE — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026