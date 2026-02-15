Noida: Man kills girlfriend before shooting himself, Whatsapp note found

Advertisement

Noida: Amid the Valentine’s Day celebration, a ghastly incident was reported from Noida yesterday after a 32-year-old man shot himself after killing his 26-year-old girlfriend inside a car.

The victims of the incidents are identified as Sumit (32) and Rekha (26). The dead couple was residents of Trilokpuri, Delhi.

The incident came to the fore when the residents of the Noida sector 39 heard the sound of gun firing and immediately took the initiative to inform the police.

Following the incident, the police rushed to the crime spot and found the two of them dead inside the car and also recovered the gun and cartridges from which the crime was committed.

It was also reportedly said that the couple had known each other for 15 years and the man decided to kill him and the girl as she was going to marry someone else. It was also said that Sumit used to pick and drop Rekha at her home since several years.

On the day of the incident, Sumit left his house informing his family to repeat the pick and drop routine which later turned out to be a murder and suicide case.

The reason behind the extreme step taken by the man is said to be because of casteism and Rekha trying to marry someone else after being in a long term relationship of 15 years with Sumit.

Moreover, Sumit before committing suicide had left a Whatsapp note for his family in which he wrote that Rekha had earlier promised to marry him but is going to get married to someone else which felt like a betrayal to him for which he had decided to take his life as well as Rekha’s life.

It is said that Sumit had once approached the family of Rekha with marriage proposal which was rejected due to caste difference.

Further investigation into this matter is ongoing.